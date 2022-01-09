Tottenham Hotspur are already entertaining transfer offers for Tanguy Ndombele following his rebellious act of storming down the tunnel in today’s FA Cup game.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ndombele is already being offered to clubs in order to find the midfielder an exit from North London.

Romano reported that Spurs are open to either a loan move for the rest of the season or to a permanent transfer away from the club this month, with Jose Mourinho’s Roma said to be one of the most interested parties.

Tottenham are looking for a solution to sell or loan out Tanguy Ndombele in January. Rumours about AS Roma but no talks so far as Italian side are working to sign Sergio Oliveira. ?? #THFC Spurs are also open to discuss swap deals including Ndombele as part of the negotiation. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2022

This acceleration of his sale comes after Ndombele stormed off down the tunnel after he was substituted with Spurs trailing 1-0 against League One side Morecambe.

But finding a buyer in January may prove to be difficult for the price they could want for him.

The 25-year-old has an estimated transfer market value of £34.2m as per transfermarkt, so Spurs could demand a sizeable fee for him in a normal market.

However, seeing as they are now actively looking to sell the Frenchman they should be more open to recouping less of the reported £54m they paid for him back in the summer of 2019.

Ultimately, Ndombele has struggled to find consistency while at Spurs, and has often been accused of lacking in determination and teamwork in order to elevate his game to a higher level.

While no doubt a talented individual, Antonio Conte has no time for slackers in his squad, so will likely be more than happy to allow him to leave.