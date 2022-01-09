Tottenham ‘willing’ to offload high-profile signing after Antonio Conte talks

Tottenham are reportedly willing to offload French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in a major overhaul of Antonio Conte’s squad.

According to ESPN, Spurs are prepared to make wholesale changes to their squad, with manager Conte inheriting a struggling side from his predecessors Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Ndombele is one major casualty fans can expect to see after Conte’s recent talks with Tottenham club chiefs, and it will be interesting to see where the France international ends up.

Despite struggling at Spurs, Ndombele looked a world class talent at former club Lyon, and even during his difficult time in north London he’s been linked with big names like Barcelona and Juventus.

Tottenham might now struggle to find buyers for Ndombele, as he’s been so poor and has fallen out of favour under Conte.

Ndombele will no doubt be hoping he can revive his career if he does get the move away from Spurs, with his time in England clearly proving a big failure.

He might not be the first or last, however, to struggle in English football before moving on and impressing elsewhere.