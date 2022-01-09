Tottenham ‘willing’ to offload high-profile signing after Antonio Conte talks

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are reportedly willing to offload French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in a major overhaul of Antonio Conte’s squad.

According to ESPN, Spurs are prepared to make wholesale changes to their squad, with manager Conte inheriting a struggling side from his predecessors Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Ndombele is one major casualty fans can expect to see after Conte’s recent talks with Tottenham club chiefs, and it will be interesting to see where the France international ends up.

Despite struggling at Spurs, Ndombele looked a world class talent at former club Lyon, and even during his difficult time in north London he’s been linked with big names like Barcelona and Juventus.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United consider transfer swoop for Burnley star, deal could happen this week
Arsenal rival Newcastle, West Ham & Leicester for experienced midfielder transfer
Ralf Rangnick has undone some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s underrated good work at Man United

Tottenham might now struggle to find buyers for Ndombele, as he’s been so poor and has fallen out of favour under Conte.

Ndombele will no doubt be hoping he can revive his career if he does get the move away from Spurs, with his time in England clearly proving a big failure.

He might not be the first or last, however, to struggle in English football before moving on and impressing elsewhere.

More Stories Antonio Conte Tanguy Ndombele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.