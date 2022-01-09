“We are in talks” – Thomas Tuchel appears to confirm change to Chelsea’s transfer plans

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel seems to have signalled that he’s changed his transfer plans after holding talks with the club’s board.

The Blues are going through a difficult run of form and have several players missing either through injury or due to testing positive for Covid-19, and it seems this could force a re-think at Stamford Bridge this January.

According to the Evening Standard, Tuchel had not initially been planning to ask Chelsea for more funds in the transfer market, but it now looks like some potential deals are being investigated.

The German tactician is also quoted in the piece as discussing “talks” with the board, so it may be that there will in fact be some movement at CFC this winter.

The report mentions one possibility at left-back, with Ben Chilwell’s injury forcing the club to reconsider their plans, which could mean either a new signing is made, or Emerson Palmieri is recalled from his loan at Lyon.