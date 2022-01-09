Video: Daniel Udoh stuns Liverpool with goal for Shrewsbury, does Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Shrewsbury Town have opened the scoring in today’s FA Cup clash at Anfield, with the League One side threatening a real shock at Liverpool.

Watch the video below as Daniel Udoh scores for the visitors to make it 1-0, before pulling away to do the classic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in front of the away end…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

This is a great moment that Shrewsbury fans will likely remember for a very long time, even if Liverpool go on to win the game.

It wasn’t too long after this that Jurgen Klopp’s side bagged an equaliser, but Shrewsbury have shown they’ll be no pushovers in this intriguing cup contest.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Daniel Udoh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.