Sunday night’s La Liga game at the Estadio de la Ceramica was lit up by an astonishing piece of skill in the 10th minute from Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa.

There was no danger to the home side with the ball in midfield and in the possession of one of the most accomplished and experienced players in the Spanish top-flight.

Perhaps Dani Parejo’s complacency was his undoing, however.

A simple sideways ball wasn’t played with the care normally associated with how Parejo plays the game and Correa was able to anticipate with ease.

A quick look up from the attacker was enough for him to be aware that he could beat Geronimo Rulli who was way off his line.

From inside the centre circle, Correa let fly and it flew into the net to silence the home crowd, save for a few respectful claps at what was a wonderfully inventive finish.

WHAT A GOAL! ?? Angel Correa scores from just past the halfway line! ? pic.twitter.com/Or6Mb6Yd1w — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 9, 2022

ANGEL CORREA FROM MIDFIELD ??? pic.twitter.com/iV2PqZFub2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2022

Pictures from Premier Sports and ESPN FC