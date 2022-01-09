Although they were given an almighty scare, Tottenham Hotspur eventually came through their FA Cup Third Round tie against Morecambe unscathed.

Three late goals from the hosts including a magnificent free-kick from Harry Winks was enough to see Spurs into the hat for the Fourth Round, where they’ll play Brighton and Hove Albion.

The manner of their performance until Winks’ intervention left a lot to be desired, though it was the actions of Tanguy Ndombele when being substituted that was the talk of Antonio Conte’s post-match press conference.

With the hosts still losing, Ndombele ambled off the White Hart Lane pitch, and then headed straight down the tunnel, leading to a chorus of boos from the Spurs faithful.

Rather than take the player to task, Conte preferred not to hang him out to dry when pressed on his attitude by reporters.

The Italian preferred to concentrate on the fact that the player has to know when he doesn’t play well, he’ll be hooked.