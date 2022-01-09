After incredibly going behind at Anfield to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup Third Round, Liverpool eventually proved too strong for their lower league opponents.

The lethargy that they displayed at times could possibly be put down to complacency, the players that the Reds had missing or the fact that they had their preparations disrupted.

Over the course of the past week it appears that a number of Liverpool players tested positive for Covid, with many turning out to be false positives, but which will have done Jürgen Klopp no favours as he looked to get the best out of his squad in training.

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the game on Sunday with a confirmed case, and is currently isolating, and the German will undoubtedly be hoping that things don’t get any worse for the squad with a number of important games coming up.

During his press conference after the game, Klopp appeared philosophical about the continuing issues that the pandemic is causing.