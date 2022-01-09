Tottenham Hotspur have surprisingly fallen behind against League One side Morecambe.

Antonio Conte’s side were undone at a corner when Japhet Tanganga was caught back pedalling and consequently lost his man Anthony O’Connor to allow the centre back and captain to volley home the opener.

Spurs have started the game with established big name stars including Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Ben Davies, but have failed to capitalise on the perceived difference in quality between themselves and the relegation battlers of Morecambe.

While Son Heung-Min is not in the squad, expect the likes of England captain Harry Kane and Champions League regular Lucas Moura to come on if things don’t pick up soon for the North Londoners.

You can watch the full video below

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports