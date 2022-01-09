Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has effectively confirmed The Red’s progression into the next round of the FA Cup with a cheeky back-heeled finish.

After initially going a goal behind, Jurgen Klopp’s side then rallied back to a 2-1 lead by halftime. The second half then got underway with neither side being able to wrestle the game into their favour one way or the other.

However, Liverpool’s most lethal smiler then picked up the ball in the six yard area when a weak shot was fired directly into his path, giving him all the time he needed to adjust himself for an insouciant back-heel finish to put the game to bed for the valiant Shrewsbury.

You can watch the full video below.