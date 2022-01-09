Tanguy Ndombele might have just played his last game for Tottenham Hotspur after he stormed down the tunnel amid boos following his substitution against Morecambe.

Ndombele was clearly not happy about being substituted as part of a triple change that saw Oliver Skipp, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura all enter the pitch with Spurs trailing with 20 minutes left.

But while Dele Alli and Bryan Gil both sprinted off the pitch, Ndombele strolled off the pitch in an insouciant manner, showcasing complete disregard for the game state and predicament Spurs were in.

However, had Ndombele then made his way to the bench no more would have been said of it, but the fact he then stormed down the tunnel seems to indicate an unwillingness to chip in with the rest of the team. Something Spurs manager Antonio Conte always champions in his teams.

Spurs ultimately went on to win the game thanks to goals from Harry Winks and substitutes Moura and Kane, and have secured their place in the fourth round draw.

A section of the Spurs crowd made their feelings known as he went down the tunnel, and whether Conte will see fit to punish the Frenchman for his actions remains to be seen.

Conte is said to be looking for ways to improve his team, and Ndombele may have just offered himself up as one of the first casualties of the Conte era.

You can watch the full video below.