Arsenal are reportedly making Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum one of their top transfer targets this January.

The Gunners are looking at a number of different names in the middle of the park, including Bruno Guimaraes and Arthur Melo alongside Wijnaldum.

Still, it’s interesting to see Arsenal join a long list of potential suitors for Wijnaldum, who has struggled since leaving Liverpool for PSG in the summer.

Wijnaldum has recently been linked with the likes of West Ham and Leicester City, while the Netherlands international is also thought to be being eyed up by his old club Newcastle.

See below for the latest on Wijnaldum’s future, according to the Transfer Exchange Show…

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and former Liverpool ace, Georginio Wijnaldum are on the list of midfielders that Arsenal would like to bring in on loan in January. Lyons Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães is the main summer target for the Gunners. #AFC #COYG #ARS #OL #PSG pic.twitter.com/S2LCYod8SU — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) January 9, 2022

Arsenal fans would surely take Wijnaldum after his top form for Liverpool down the years, even if he’s struggled to replicate that form at PSG.

Mikel Arteta surely needs an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, and Wijnaldum seems to fit the bill.