Arsenal rival Newcastle, West Ham & Leicester for experienced midfielder transfer

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly making Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum one of their top transfer targets this January.

The Gunners are looking at a number of different names in the middle of the park, including Bruno Guimaraes and Arthur Melo alongside Wijnaldum.

Still, it’s interesting to see Arsenal join a long list of potential suitors for Wijnaldum, who has struggled since leaving Liverpool for PSG in the summer.

Wijnaldum has recently been linked with the likes of West Ham and Leicester City, while the Netherlands international is also thought to be being eyed up by his old club Newcastle.

See below for the latest on Wijnaldum’s future, according to the Transfer Exchange Show…

More Stories / Latest News
Ralf Rangnick has undone some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s underrated good work at Man United
Chelsea fixtures: Spurs and Man City among difficult games coming up before CL contest with Lille
Boost for Manchester United as Chelsea star “in no rush” to accept alternative transfer offers

Arsenal fans would surely take Wijnaldum after his top form for Liverpool down the years, even if he’s struggled to replicate that form at PSG.

Mikel Arteta surely needs an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, and Wijnaldum seems to fit the bill.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.