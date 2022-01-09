White Hart Lane had an almost funereal atmosphere for the first 70 minutes or so, after lowly Morecambe, thanks to an Anthony O’Connor strike, were leading.

No matter what Antonio Conte’s charges seemed to try, it just wouldn’t come off for the North Londoners, and as time began to run out, it started to look more and more like a staggering cup upset was on the cards.

That was until Spurs were handed a free-kick wide out on their left-hand side.

With everyone expecting a cross into a heavily congested box, Harry Winks curved the ball over everyone and into the top corner for what was an absolutely stunning finish.

No wonder the stadium erupted, as much for the incredible strike as for the relief that most home supporters would clearly have felt.

Did he mean it? ? Harry Winks with a spectacular goal for @SpursOfficial #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/5AkFHWLhCh — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2022

WINKS WHAT A HIT! FROM AN IMPOSSIBLE ANGLE ? pic.twitter.com/gXs00tLrKx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2022

