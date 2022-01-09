Newcastle rival Arsenal & Liverpool for transfer of Premier League midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly the latest club to show a transfer interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international has been a top performer during his time in the Premier League, and it’s led to plenty of transfer rumours in recent times linking him with a move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have previously been mentioned as suitors for Bissouma, but at the moment it looks like England’s biggest clubs could be battling for his signature.

According to the Mail, Newcastle’s new owners are making Bissouma a top target, and they could be up against Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa for the 25-year-old.

Newcastle have also been linked with big names like Georginio Wijnaldum in recent times, while there’s also been rumoured progress on a deal for Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey.

Still, if the Magpies could see off competition for Bissouma’s signature, he might be the best potential signing out of all of those.

Brighton surely won’t let Bissouma go cheap, however, after selling Ben White to Arsenal for £50million in the summer, showing that they’re no pushovers.