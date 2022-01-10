It can’t be said that Newcastle United are resting on their laurels in this transfer window.

The Magpies must clearly understand that the business they conduct in January will have far-reaching consequences for the club.

Get it right, and there’s a good chance Eddie Howe can mastermind a great escape and another season in the Premier League.

In that scenario, it should be much easier to attract stars to Tyneside during the summer.

Get it wrong, and a drop down into the Championship, however temporary, could prove to be a short and medium-term disaster.

The new club owners have arguably bought into Newcastle because they want to see the club return to its glory days of the 1990s.

MORE: Mane with the last kick!

Under Kevin Keegan, the Magpies were a joy to watch, but the team that pulls on the shirt these days, save for a couple of exceptions, are about as far removed from that swashbuckling side as it’s possible to be.

Goals win games, and Newcastle aren’t doing enough of that at the moment.

With Callum Wilson expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, it’s imperative that Howe gets someone in soonest.

To that end, reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has noted that the Magpies are in for Reims’ 19-year-old striking sensation, Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle have approached Reims for talented striker Hugo Ekitike, born in 2002. He already scored 8 goals in Ligue1 this season – many clubs interested but Magpies are on it, as @SkySportsLyall reported. ?? #NUFC Reims asking for €30m. No agreement yet between clubs. Not easy. pic.twitter.com/g7UjmP5L6C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2022

A reported fee of €30m is a big investment for the North East giants, but they clearly believe that Ekitike is the answer to their striking issues.

More Stories / Latest News Defeat at Man United will hurt Steven Gerrard but Aston Villa manager has ace up his sleeve for return fixture Liverpool set to be investigated over Covid-19 confusion which could have far-reaching implications Video: Gerrard celebrates against Man United but huge VAR call sees Aston Villa equaliser ruled out

What’s more, Sky Sports report that Howe wants the player to be signed before Newcastle take on Watford at the weekend in what will be one of the most vital games for either side this season.