Tottenham confident major new signing is “getting closer” while Spurs ace could leave

Tottenham are reportedly confident of sealing a transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore in the next few days.

A report from The Athletic claims Spurs are growing optimistic that they’re closing in on the signing of Traore, who is expected to cost between £18-20million.

The Spain international has been a key player for Wolves in the last few years, and his exciting performances have often seen him linked with bigger clubs.

Some recent football transfer rumours suggested Traore’s old club Barcelona could be in for him, but it now looks like Tottenham are in pole position to get a deal over the line.

Antonio Conte has been keen to sign Traore this January as he looks to put his own stamp on this Spurs squad, and one imagines other ins and outs will follow this month.

As Traore comes in, it’s thought that Matt Doherty will likely be offloaded, and could even be returning to his former club Wolves, though not directly linked through the Traore deal.

There are also already doubts over Emerson Royal, with the summer signing failing to impress in his time in north London so far.