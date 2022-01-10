Arsenal legend fires warning to Nuno Tavares after strop vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has fired a warning to Nuno Tavares after he reacted badly to being substituted by manager Mikel Arteta in yesterday’s FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Portuguese left-back didn’t have the best game as Arsenal were surprisingly dumped out of the cup by the Championship side, and Arteta hooked him off at one point, though this didn’t go down at all well with the player.

Tavares could be seen angrily throwing his gloves to the ground as he left the pitch, and Wright has warned the 21-year-old that Arteta is not the kind of manager who tolerates behaviour like this.

“He has started very poorly. He is coming off and he’s thrown his gloves down, I think this is the wrong manager to do that with,” Wright is quoted by the Metro.

“Showing that kind of attitude. I think the disrespect he is showing at the minute is something Mikel Arteta won’t like, especially given the performance he has put in.”

This seems like a fair assessment from Wright, and Tavares only needs to look at a big name like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being stripped of the captaincy at the Emirates Stadium for behavioural issues.

Tavares has shown glimpses of real talent since joining Arsenal, but he’ll need to sort out his attitude if he is to really fulfil his potential with the club.