As many as five big clubs around Europe are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette as he nears the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for the Gunners this season since being given more of a key role under Mikel Arteta, and it’s not too surprising that there’s plenty of interest in this proven and experienced player as he’s now free to negotiate a move with clubs outside the Premier League.

Still, it may also be that Arsenal will now try to keep him, as Team Talk report that Arteta has made a U-turn over the player and wants him to stay and sign a new contract.

Lacazette is wanted by his former club Lyon, as well as Juventus, Inter Milan Atletico Madrid, and Monaco, according to Team Talk, so it remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will be persuaded to stay where he is.

Some Arsenal fans might also wonder if this move smacks of desperation a bit, as Lacazette has generally been a little disappointing in his time in England.

Lacazette joined Arsenal back in the summer of 2017, and yet he’s never once managed 20 or more goals in a single season, despite doing so in each of his last four seasons at Lyon.

Of course, there’s more to the game than just goals, but Lacazette’s position on the pitch means he could probably be contributing more in that department, so Arsenal might do well to look for a younger and more prolific option in that area instead of focusing on keeping Lacazette just because of the situation with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah.