Arsenal defender Ben White has denied claims that he is choosing not to pass to team-mate Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The pair both joined the Gunners last summer, with White moving from fellow Premier League side Brighton, while Tomiyasu made his way to the Emirates Stadium from Serie A side Bologna.

Both have started well at Arsenal, and White insists he’s a big fan of Tomiyasu, despite some social media clips showing that he never seems to pass to the Japan international.

Speaking to DAZN Japan, however, White explained that this is a tactical issue, and that opting to pass to Tomiyasu in these situations would put the 23-year-old under pressure.

The England international was in fact full of praise for the right-back, saying he’s the best he’s played with in that position and that he’s settled in well in north London.

“I read the article about me not passing to Tomi,” he said.

“If you aren’t familiar with football you might not understand but opponents target passes to the right-back when they press.

“If I play the ball to Tomi he will be targeted and he might be in a situation where he has no options.

“It’s not that I don’t want to pass to Tomi but it is the best way to build up our play so that it leads to the final third.”

He added: “Tomi is amazing. He’s the best right-back I’ve ever played with. He’s always focused. It’s an honour to play next to him.

“Tomi does the simple things at a world-class level. He is very alert and he isn’t careless in games.

“From the beginning he’s completely understood English and speaks as well as I do.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be pleased that this rather odd speculation has been put to bed by White.