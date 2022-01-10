Arsenal are reportedly facing surprise interest in full-back Cedric Soares, who is a target for Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants have just sold Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United, so could do with bringing in a replacement in that area of the pitch this January.

Soares is said to be on Atletico’s radar, but Arsenal would also prefer to sign a replacement before sanctioning this move, according to the Daily Mail.

The report doesn’t name any potential targets for the Gunners, and it seems far from ideal that they’ve just loaned out Ainsley Maitland-Niles, leaving them even shorter in the full-back positions.

Soares has been little more than a backup player in his time at the Emirates Stadium, and one imagines most fans would be fine with him leaving.

It could even be an opportunity for Arsenal to sign someone better to give Mikel Arteta more options in that department, so it will be interesting to see if Atletico step up their interest.

Ben White recently stepped in to play at right-back, so that’s an emergency option if Arsenal need it, though obviously he’s better off playing in central defence.