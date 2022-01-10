Talks held: Forgotten Arsenal ace discussing transfer he arguably doesn’t deserve

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac is reportedly holding talks over a surprise transfer to Ligue 1 giants Marseille.
The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has been a total flop at the Emirates Stadium, as well as in a loan spell back at his former club Schalke, so it’s unclear why a team like Marseille would be in a hurry to sign him.
And yet, a report from L’Equipe states that Kolasinac has been in talks over signing for the French giants on a free transfer once his current Arsenal contract expires in the summer.
Marseille are currently third in Ligue 1 and are looking good for Champions League qualification next season – a level Kolasinac has never played at since joining the Gunners.
It’s pretty baffling that a club like Marseille would be interested in Kolasinac, but perhaps the 28-year-old’s status as a free agent is what has made him tempting for them.
All in all, however, Arsenal fans will surely be surprised by this development, though of course we do occasionally see players flop in the Premier League before moving on and reviving their careers elsewhere in Europe.
By the same token Arteta should be deported and never allowed back in.
You see, Arteta is the man responsible for how players perform. Arteta is the real flop,he chased away our best players Guendouzi ,Maitland Niles,Aubameyang and now we are exposed with no back-up.
His assistant should be made manager he proved he can do a good job against Man City.
He was able to trap them in their own half for almost the entire game. Fantastic!!!