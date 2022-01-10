Talks held: Forgotten Arsenal ace discussing transfer he arguably doesn’t deserve

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac is reportedly holding talks over a surprise transfer to Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has been a total flop at the Emirates Stadium, as well as in a loan spell back at his former club Schalke, so it’s unclear why a team like Marseille would be in a hurry to sign him.

And yet, a report from L’Equipe states that Kolasinac has been in talks over signing for the French giants on a free transfer once his current Arsenal contract expires in the summer.

Marseille are currently third in Ligue 1 and are looking good for Champions League qualification next season – a level Kolasinac has never played at since joining the Gunners.

It’s pretty baffling that a club like Marseille would be interested in Kolasinac, but perhaps the 28-year-old’s status as a free agent is what has made him tempting for them.

All in all, however, Arsenal fans will surely be surprised by this development, though of course we do occasionally see players flop in the Premier League before moving on and reviving their careers elsewhere in Europe.