Arsenal XI if they seal transfer of world class Aubameyang replacement and new midfielder

There’s been some intriguing Arsenal transfer news in the last few days that suggests the Gunners will be one of the main teams to watch this January.

Mikel Arteta surely has to give it absolutely everything to finish in the top four this season, with no European football at the Emirates Stadium this season, and with his side now out of the FA Cup after their shock loss at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

It seems Arsenal are not short of ambition, with the north Londoners looking like following up a busy summer in the transfer market with some exciting new additions this winter as well.

On the top of the club’s list surely has to be a new striker, with Arteta giving himself a difficult job after his public row with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has had the captain’s armband taken off him, and who has generally fallen out of favour.

Clubs will surely be well aware that Arsenal are now in the market for a top centre-forward, but it seems they’re ready to go all out to get this deal done, with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic one of their targets.

See below as Ben Jacobs reports on AFC’s big bid for Vlahovic, who could be the perfect replacement for Aubameyang…

Can confirm an Arsenal offer for Dusan Vlahovic of close to 45m plus Torreira. The Fiorentina striker scored 33 goals in 2021, equalling a record in Italy set by Ronaldo. Can see this one dragging out. Vlahovic happy to bide his time & Fiorentina content to assess other offers. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 5, 2022

The highly-rated young Serbia international has been on fire in Serie A in recent times, drawing comparisons with Erling Haaland as he looks set to be another of the game’s top attacking talents for the next decade or so.

If Arsenal could get Vlahovic it would be some statement, and we’d perhaps all have to start taking Arteta’s side more seriously as top four contenders, and perhaps title challengers in the not-too-distant future.

Less inspiring is Arsenal’s apparent interest in a loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Arsenal are working to sign a new midfielder. Bruno Guimarães appreciated but currently not discussed as January target – deal too complicated, €45m fee. ? #AFC Arthur Melo on loan has been discussed days ago – but still no talks/contacts with Juve. Three names in the list. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2022

Romano does suggest other names might also be on Arsenal’s radar, though Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes is supposedly seen as a deal that would be too complicated.

Arthur hasn’t exactly set the world alight at Juve, and didn’t look too impressive in his time at Barcelona either, so some Arsenal fans might be disappointed if he’s really seen as the man to provide the team with an upgrade on Granit Xhaka.

Still, this could leave Arsenal with a strong-looking line up for the second half of the season…

That attack is full of quality young players who could surely turn Arsenal into a force again, while that defence also continues to improve.

Midfield remains the obvious area of weakness unless Thomas Partey can up his game and Arthur ends up surprising a few people.