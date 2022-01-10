This January transfer window could be a busy time for both Aston Villa and West Ham United, as Steven Gerrard and David Moyes reshape their sides for a second-half-of-the-season assault on the top clubs.

At present, the Hammers are in a better overall position than the Midlanders, but in Gerrard, they have one of the game’s great motivators.

Not too long ago Villa were looking like relegation candidates and now they’re a lean, mean attacking machine.

Results could be better certainly, but performance wise, the former Liverpool stalwart has his charges playing with all of the verve, energy and desire which he was always renowned for.

With one eye on potential injuries to key personnel, however, it’s with regard to the goalkeeping situation that Gerrard looks likely to act.

According to talkSPORT journalist, Alex Crook, via his Twitter account, it seems that West Ham’s Darren Randolph is being sought as back-up to Emi Martinez.

Another pending arrival at #AVFC who I understand are set to sign #WHUFC goalkeeper Darren Randolph on loan as back-up for Emi Martinez@talkSPORT — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) January 10, 2022

Randolph has long been in the background at the Hammers, given that the usual back-up to Lukasz Fabianski is Alphonse Areola.

It’s a potential deal that works for all parties given that it will ensure that Randolph has more of a chance at regular game time, whilst David Moyes can get another wage off of the books which, potentially, allows him to strengthen elsewhere in the squad as the Hammers push for Europe.