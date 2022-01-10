West Ham on alert for potential £35m signing and need to move quick to beat rivals to deal

West Ham United are reportedly ready to make a move for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile this January as Newcastle and Wolves also step up their interest.

The Ligue 1 youngster looks a huge prospect and has previously also been watched by bigger clubs like Manchester United, though it now looks like he’ll be on his way to England with another club.

According to the latest transfer news from French outlet Foot Mercato, Wolves have already made a bid for Badiashile, and West Ham look likely to match it.

The Hammers could end up paying as much as £35million for Badiashile, which looks potentially like a great investment for the young Frenchman, whose value is surely only going to continue to soar in years to come.

Newcastle have also previously been linked with the 20-year-old, and their new-found wealth surely puts them in a strong position.

This seems like a saga that’s in the balance and it will be interesting to see how it develops in the coming weeks.