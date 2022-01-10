Second season has really hit hard for Leeds United during the 2021/22 campaign.

A breath of fresh air last season, the Elland Road outfit have not only had to contend with an incredible amount of injuries, but they look as though they’ve run out of steam in a number of games.

Marcelo Bielsa, to his credit, although some might say to his detriment, won’t change Leeds’ way of playing, even if that means they get hammered.

Clearly, they need reinforcements, and ideally before they take on West Ham for the second time in a week.

The Hammers just had enough to knock Leeds out of the FA Cup during the past weekend, but there was enough in their play to give fans of the Yorkshire club some heart and belief.

One player that could be on his way to Elland Road, according to Toro News and cited by Teamtalk is Torino’s Ola Aina, who began his career at Chelsea and also had spells at Hull and Fulham.

The player is believed to want a return to England and in an attacking, front-foot side such as Leeds, his wing-back play will be right at home.

Given that he can play on both flanks, he will be an asset for Bielsa, though it’s not clear how much Leeds will have to pay to acquire his services.

If the manager can get things right over the course of the next few weeks, both in transfer and results terms, the threat of relegation will soon dissipate.