Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is reportedly ready to make the surprise decision to stay at the club despite the suggestion that Leeds United are interested in him.

This is according to a transfer news round-up from the Daily Mail, who also provide updates on a number of other possible deals that could happen in the Premier League this January.

There’s not a huge amount of detail on Barkley’s situation, but it’s surprising to see that the former Everton man isn’t leaning towards getting out of Stamford Bridge as soon as possible.

Barkley clearly has plenty of talent, but he’s barely featured for the Blues for some time now, and it would surely make sense for him to try moving on and getting more first-team action at a club like Leeds.

It’s hard to imagine Thomas Tuchel will find room for Barkley to play more often any time soon, but perhaps the England international really fancies his chances of forcing his way back into favour.

Fair play to Barkley if that is his aim, but it doesn’t seem particularly realistic, and some more cynical fans might think he’s just happy picking up his wages whilst sitting on the bench.

It would be nice to see a talent like Barkley playing more often, and one imagines the style of football under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa could suit him well too, so let’s see if the 28-year-old can be persuaded to change his mind in the coming weeks.