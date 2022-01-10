One player that is certainly surplus to requirements at Juventus could see a dream Premier League return scuppered after testing positive for Covid-19.

BBC Sport reported a few days ago that Aaron Ramsey was already being considered a player that will be leaving the club, and the Welshman has been linked with former club, Arsenal, as well as the likes of Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

At 31 years of age, the combative midfielder has still got a few seasons left in him yet, and whomever is able to secure his signature is unlikely to regret it.

His experience alone is enough to complement what most of the teams he’s being linked with have in situ.

Juventus confirmed his positive test result via their official website, and the player is already in isolation.

Although discussions on transfers and contract can be held in his absence, he still needs to be available to sign on the dotted line.

Given that there won’t be too long left after he returns from isolation, assuming Ramsey does indeed post a negative test, it means that the player’s representatives ideally need to lay the groundwork for a switch over the next few days.

It isn’t known what the players intentions are in terms of if he’d prefer a return to the Emirates Stadium or if he’d be willing to take his chances elsewhere.

Either under former Gunners midfielder, Patrick Vieira, at Palace or spearheading the Eddie Howe revolution at St. James’ Park.