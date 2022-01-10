They put up a brave fight at the London Stadium on Sunday, but ultimately Leeds United weren’t strong enough to topple West Ham in their FA Cup Third Round tie.

The teams go head-to-head again at the weekend, this time in the Premier League, and Marcelo Bielsa will surely be looking for an improvement on their showing at the weekend.

With exactly three weeks to go until the end of the January transfer window, an influx of new blood certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Leeds have struggled with their strength in depth during 2021/22, and once Bielsa’s trusted generals have found themselves on the sidelines through injury, those coming in haven’t always covered themselves in glory.

It’s an issue that the Argentinian has to solve quickly, but hope for the Elland Road faithful could soon be on the horizon.

Chief football writer for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Graham Smyth, has dangled the carrot via his official Twitter account.

They’re active. Things are ‘progressing’ we’re told. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) January 10, 2022

Whilst no names have been mentioned, let alone confirmed, it does raise the possibility that the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha will have a new team-mate or two in situ before the end of the month.

Though they are eight points clear of the bottom three, Leeds aren’t in the greatest form at present, so it would be hoped that any new additions can give the squad the impetus it needs to see the club back in the relative safety of mid-table.

Bielsa’s swashbuckling style always gives opponents chances, though he’d be a huge miss in the Premier League were the squad unable to haul themselves clear.