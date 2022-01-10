Jurgen Klopp putting “huge” pressure on Liverpool to resolve Mohamed Salah transfer situation

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly putting “huge” pressure on the club’s board to sort out Mohamed Salah’s contract and put an end to the current transfer gossip surrounding the Egypt international.

Salah has been one of the finest footballers in the world for many years, but the Reds will be sweating over his current contract status as he’s heading towards the final year of his deal.

The 29-year-old has often been linked with Europe’s top clubs, such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and there could also be reason to worry about an approach from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been pursuing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, but with the France international possibly set to stay at the Parc des Princes, Salah could be an alternative.

According to Football Insider, Klopp has been urging Liverpool to get their act together and stop dithering with Salah.

There has been speculation that the LFC board are reluctant to pay over the odds and spoil their wage structure, but Klopp will no doubt feel this is a player worth making an exception for.

Liverpool fans will probably agree, or Salah will surely be heading somewhere like Real Madrid before too long, leaving the Reds facing the near-impossible task of replacing him.