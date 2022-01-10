With three weeks left of the transfer window, there’s still time for Newcastle United to bring in the players that they require.

One area where they appear particularly light at the moment is in attack. Frankly, if a team can’t score goals, they’re not going to win games, however well their defence and midfield have played.

On Saturday against Cambridge United, every facet of the Magpies XI were well below par, however, if they’d have had someone to stick the ball in the onion bag, then the eventual giant-killing may never have come close to happening.

To that end, Sky Sports are reporting that Eddie Howe has a few names in the frame who could provide the firepower that Newcastle need to turn potential losses in to draws, and draws into a possible three points.

MORE: Mane with the last kick!

It looks as if the North East giants are casting the net far and wide in their search too.

Dominic Solanke from Howe’s old club Bournemouth is one candidate, with Bayer Leverkusen hit-mat, Patrick Schick, believed to be another.

? | Newcastle are desperate to sign a striker before their Premier League fixture this weekend The St James’ Park club targets include Dominic Solanke, Patrick Schick, Chris Wood, Divock Origi and Sardar Azmoun. pic.twitter.com/aczVxI75n2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 10, 2022

Burnley’s Chris Wood, Liverpool’s super-sub, Divock Origi, and Zenit’s Sardar Azmoun are the quintet of names apparently being considered, with all offering something a little different.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Gary Lineker shows he’s lost none of his self-deprecating humour with hilarious tweet Newcastle to the rescue as £27m-rated Tottenham flop seems set for White Hart Lane exit this January Photo of Kortney Hause in West Ham kit resurfaces after former Hammers record-breaker is linked with old club

Any move will come down to personal terms being agreed of course, though Howe will surely have a preference for the skill set of his centre-forward, for he will be the focal point for the remainder of the season.

Whether the club are able to land the preferred targets is another conundrum entirely.