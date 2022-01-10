It seems that Newcastle United could be everyone’s best friend this January as the Magpies seek to do the deals that will help them avoid relegation this season.

Rather than throwing money at their current problems, Eddie Howe, Amanda Staveley and the Newcastle board have to get their purchases exactly right this month.

Perhaps more than any other window, the deals done by the North East giant now will greatly influence the project over the next 18 months or so.

Go down to the Championship and trying to attract the big stars is likely to prove a huge problem, no matter how much money is on offer. Stay up, and that’s a whole different ball game.

One player being linked to the Magpies is Tottenham Hotspur’s rapid front man, Steven Bergwijn.

The 24-year-old appears surplus to Antonio Conte’s requirements, and 90Min suggest that the £27m-rated star’s representative is open to a loan switch.

Since the Italian took over at White Hart Lane, the Dutchman has been out of the picture, and it’s believed that Ajax have had a bid rejected for his services.

He’ll surely be delighted to know that Newcastle have registered an interest, because even given their lowly current position, the project appears to be an exciting one.

If Howe can land his preferred targets, then there’s no excuse for Newcastle not to give it their all in every game between now and the end of the season.