Newcastle United are reportedly considering signing a number of strikers in this January’s transfer window, including Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick.

The Czech Republic international has impressed in the Bundesliga and looks likely to earn himself a big move in the near future, and it could be that he’ll be heading to St James’ Park.

Newcastle have already signed Kieran Trippier this January and further investment seems likely following the club’s Saudi takeover bid earlier this season.

It seems Schick is now one of a number of attacking players being looked at by the Magpies, along with Divock Origi, Chris Wood and Dominic Solanke, according to Sky Sports.

Schick is probably the most exciting name on that list, and it would be interesting to see if he’d be tempted by the project at Newcastle.

It won’t necessarily be easy, even with all their money, for NUFC to lure in big names just yet, with Eddie Howe’s side still in a relegation battle.

Someone like Schick could be a huge statement by Newcastle if they pull it off, however, and would surely help them build a genuinely strong squad in the next couple of years.