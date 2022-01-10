Whether you like him or loathe him, the one thing that Gary Lineker always ensures is that you can’t ignore him.

The consummate broadcaster, who brings an ease to each show he anchors, has that gift of being able to steer any programme in the direction needed but not at the expense of alienating any guests or pundits.

Furthermore, with his own elite professional football background, he is uniquely placed to offer his own analysis.

Away from the glare of the TV spotlight, Lineker also manages to keep everyone entertained with his dry wit and self-deprecating humour, via his official Twitter account.

It’s not too often that the trolls manage to get the better of the former Leicester, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham and Grampus Eight star either.

Sharp as a tack, if ever someone wants to take a pot-shot, Lineker is right back at them with some corkers of his own.

On Monday evening, ahead of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa FA Cup tie, he hit the social media sweet spot once again.

Posing with a picture of the iconic trophy, his comment will surely have raised a smile or two, given that Lineker is always mocked for the size of his ears, and the cup handles resemble a pair of them.

Bravo, Gary!