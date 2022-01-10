Things could be about to turn full circle for Aston Villa centre-back, Kortney Hause.

The stocky and powerful defender appears to be surplus to requirements for Steven Gerrard, with Football Insider sources suggesting that both Watford and now West Ham have registered an interest in the 26-year-old.

Should Hause accept that his time in the Midlands is coming to an end, then it would be difficult for him to look any further than at the club where it all started for him back in 2003.

Then a fresh faced and polite nine-year-old, and a left-back to boot, Hause signed on for West Ham’s academy from his Sunday league side, Lakeview.

He joined the likes of Glenn Roeder’s son, Joe, Rob Lee’s son, Elliot, and this author’s son, in being part of the first-ever West Ham side to go unbeaten in a season.

The U9 side from the 2003/04 season scored over 180 goals in less than 30 games, wiping the floor with age-group opponents from Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton and more.

Even Manchester United were comprehensively put to the sword in a tournament, as were some of the continental’s finest young teams when the youngsters travelled abroad.

Those kinds of memories can’t be bought, but are fortunately kept in a number of my photos which I recently rediscovered before choosing to share them in this article.

The good times that are captured will almost certainly see the memories come flooding back for Hause should he put pen to paper for the East London outfit.

A move would bring him back closer to his roots too, and the places he knows so well.

On the face of it, a deal could be just what West Ham need given the absences of Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, and would give Hause the chance to finish what he started all those years ago.