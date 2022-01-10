Video: Gerrard livid as five Aston Villa defenders can’t stop Scott McTominay giving Man United the lead

The FA Cup Third Round tie at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Aston Villa was important to both teams and for different reasons.

Ralf Rangnick is still looking to make his mark at the Red Devils, whilst Steven Gerrard arguably wants to see results to match the level of performance that his young charges are displaying most weeks.

Villa huff and puff and work hard, but in some games, they’ve not been able to turn that authority into three points .

Defensively they were at sixes and sevens during the opening exchanges on Monday night.

There appeared to be little danger when Fred bent in a cross, given that only Scott McTominay was in a scoring position and he was surrounded by Villa defenders.

Unfortunately for Gerrard, all of his players just stood and watched, allowing McTominay to rise highest and guide his header home.

It would’ve surely settled any early nerves for the home side and for Rangnick himself as he looks to find the right formula to ensure United become a force in the league and cup once more.

