Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s career at the Emirates Stadium is reportedly “all but over” as the club go all in on signing Dusan Vlahovic to replace him.

Aubameyang has been a world class performer for much of his Gunners career, but he’s really lost form of late and was also recently stripped of the captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta.

It remains to be seen if anyone will take the Gabon international off Arsenal’s hands at the moment, but the Transfer Exchange Show certainly seem confident that he’s on his way out of the club as Vlahovic could be coming in to replace him…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at Arsenal looks all but over, it's one of the main reasons why they are making a big push for #ACFFiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic this month. The Gunners are currently listening to offers for their former captain. #AFC #AFCON2021 #COYG ?? pic.twitter.com/Papn49comx — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) January 10, 2022

Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed to see Aubameyang’s career with the club ending this way, but it does now seem like it’s time for all parties to move on.

If AFC could somehow land as big a name as Vlahovic to replace him in attack, that would be some coup by Arteta and set the team up well for the future.

The Fiorentina striker has been in sensational form in the last year or so, firmly establishing himself as one of Europe’s top young talents.

Recent transfer rumours suggest Arsenal are trying to offer cash plus Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina in a bid to get a deal done, but one imagines other big names like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea could also be in for the 21-year-old soon.