Manchester United in talks to seal transfer of Ralf Rangnick favourite

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international has impressed in the Bundesliga for some time now, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see an elite European club try to snap him up in the near future, particularly as he’s nearing the end of his contract so will be one of the most tempting free agents on the market this summer.

Man Utd could do with signing an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, so there’s surely room in their squad for Zakaria, and it seems they are working on a potential deal.

See below as reporter Gianluigi Longari seems to confirm that he’s aware of the Red Devils being in talks over signing Zakaria, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick a big fan of the 25-year-old…

?? — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) January 9, 2022

It remains to be seen if MUFC will be successful in their pursuit, but one imagines the Rangnick connection could be useful here when it comes to targeting players currently based in Germany.

Still, Liverpool and others have also recently been linked with Zakaria by Jonathan Shrager, so this all still seems rather up in the air…

I am told that Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all recently enquired about the possibility of signing Denis Zakaria in January — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 2, 2022

It would surely make sense for United to prioritise strengthening in that area of the pitch after failing to do so this season, but the club might also struggle to attract players of this calibre if they’re not in the Champions League next season, which is currently by no means certain.