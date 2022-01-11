Turkish international footballer Ahmet Calik dies aged 27 in tragic car accident

Turkish international defender Ahmet Calik has sadly died aged 27 after being involved in a car accident.

The Konyaspor centre-back, formerly of Galatasaray, was pronounced dead at the scene after losing control of his vehicle on a motorway at around 9am on Tuesday morning.

Calik’s death has sent shockwaves through Turkish football, with a number of players who’ve played in the country tweeting out tributes to him, including the likes of Lukas Podolski and Bafetimbi Gomis.

Konyaspor tweeted out a statement, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Calik, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor.

“Condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet Calik.”

This is deeply sad news for many to wake up to this morning, and CaughtOffside sends thoughts and prayers to Calik’s family, friends and team-mates.

