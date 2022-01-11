Although Mikel Arteta is likely to be seething after Arsenal’s showing against Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup Third Round tie, the Spaniard will be aware of the improvements his team have made over the course of the season.

After all, it wasn’t too long ago that the Gunners were propping up the Premier League table and fans were calling for Arteta’s head.

Now up to fourth in the table, if they’re able to continue their decent league form, there’s no reason at all why they can’t finish inside the Champions League spots and begin to bring the glory days back to the Emirates Stadium.

In order for them to continue on their upward trajectory, Arteta will need to be backed in the transfer market, and it seems fairly clear that Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic is a player he would like to acquire.

Believed to be coveted by most of Europe’s big clubs, thanks to his sensational scoring record for Fiorentina, Arsenal shouldn’t consider themselves out of the equation just yet.

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, if the decision was left to the player, he will be willing to play for the Gunners.

With just under three weeks left of the current transfer window, there’s still time to get a deal done.

The pressure remains on Arteta to be able to convince the youngster that his future lies in the red and white half of North London.