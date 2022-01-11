Chelsea are reportedly very interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, who has previously been linked with Liverpool.

The France international will be out of contract at the Nou Camp at the end of the season and it wouldn’t be surprising if a host of top clubs tried to snap him up on the cheap this January, with Barcelona surely looking to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The latest transfer news suggests Chelsea could now be one of Dembele’s main suitors, as per Sport Witness, translating a story from the print edition of L’Equipe in the screen grab below…

This follows Liverpool recently being strongly linked with Dembele by El Nacional, and it will be interesting to see which of these two clubs Dembele chooses if he does make his way to the Premier League.

Dembele could undoubtedly have an impact at both Chelsea and Liverpool, even if his time at Barcelona has been pretty disappointing.

The 24-year-old still has plenty of years left in his career to turn his form around, and he might find that Liverpool and Chelsea would be better suited to his style of play.

Thomas Tuchel could be ideal for him in particular after the pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund, while Liverpool’s fast and direct style could also mean he’s a good fit.

LFC also urgently need more attacking players right now as Mohamed Salah is nearing the final year of his contract.