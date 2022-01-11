So far, so good for Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, with the Frenchman guiding his side to 11th in the Premier League, just a couple of wins away from the European places.

The South Londoners look a totally different outfit under the World Cup winner, when compared to how sluggish the team often appeared under Roy Hodgson.

There is much more zip and purpose about them going forward and they are a joy to watch.

Defensively they could do with being more solid and not as porous against teams that catch them on the counter, but Vieira’s project is still in its infancy and he shouldn’t be judged at this point.

In order to continue their upward trajectory in the table and to improve certain aspects of the squad, the club will need to get in one or two more bodies before the end of the current window.

MORE: Liverpool won’t be investigated

To that end, The Times are reporting that Palace are now in talks with Arsenal over the signing of Eddie Nketiah.

The 22-year-old is shortly out of contract, and the South Londoners already had a £12m bid turned down for the player last summer.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle break the bank to meet player demands but are turned down as he wants to ‘continue at higher levels’ Mikel Arteta prepared to lose another highly-rated Arsenal star to London rivals after poor FA Cup showing Pundit hints at tension between Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo with comment on Man Utd star’s injury

Given how poorly he and his colleagues played against Nottingham Forest in last weekend’s FA Cup Third Round tie, Nketiah has hardly done his hopes of a recall by Mikel Arteta any good.

A move may therefore make sense for all parties, and with three weeks of the current window still to go, there’s plenty of time to get it over the line.