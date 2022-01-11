West Ham United are reportedly adamant that they will not be selling star player Declan Rice in this January transfer window.

There have been almost constant transfer rumours about Rice in the last year or so, with big names like Manchester United and Chelsea known to be making him one of their top targets in the near future.

However, in a possible major blow for both clubs, it looks like West Ham are determined to keep him for a little longer, and will ask for crazy money to let the England international go.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, Jim White dropped the bombshell that it could take £200million or more to persuade the Hammers to let their star youngster leave.

“Some interesting news on Declan Rice,” White said.

“West Ham fans, don’t panic, he’s not going anywhere, not in this window, that is for sure.

“It was made clear to me, they wouldn’t sell Rice in this window, not for £120million, not for £150million – it’s my understanding, I’m being serious, it would need to start with a two.

“We’re talking north of £200million.”

It remains to be seen if Man Utd and Chelsea will pay that much for the 22-year-old, or if they’ll explore alternatives like Aurelian Tchouameni and Yves Bissouma.