The confirmed signing of Philippe Coutinho by Aston Villa has had another added benefit for Barcelona.

Along with a renewal of Samuel Umtiti’s contract, it has allowed the Catalan club to finally register Ferran Torres.

Furthermore, it means the former Man City star is available for selection for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

He’ll join the likes of Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, who, according to the official FC Barcelona website, have all been given a clean bill of health.

It’s a huge boost for Xavi Hernandez as he takes charge in his first Clasico as a coach.

MORE: Liverpool won’t be investigated

He’ll have his work cut out to contain a Real Madrid side who are taking all before them in La Liga and will arguably be favourites for a competition which provides the first chance of silverware in 2021/22.

That won’t stop the former midfielder geeing up his young troops and making them fully understand just what a victory in this game and the competition in general would mean to a club who have really gone through the mill over the past couple of years.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Aston Villa finally unveil Philippe Coutinho in stunning coup for Steven Gerrard Video: Janelt smashes Brentford level at Southampton with a sumptuous volley Steven Gerrard working hard and fast for Aston Villa as negotiations continue for another exit

Torres has a point to prove and will be expected to be lively up front alongside Ansu, and the result of this game could well hinge on which defence can hold out against two top-class attacks.

Barcelona fans will know in advance that Torres will be their new No.19, a number that Lionel Messi wore for a time before taking the No.10 from Ronaldinho.

d