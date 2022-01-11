There’s quite a game developing down at St. Mary’s between Southampton and Brentford.

It’s the first match between the two sides, and the action got underway at a thunderous pace, with the hosts going ahead after just five minutes through Jan Bednarek.

As might be expected with teams coached by Ralph Hasenhuttl and Thomas Frank, the passing carousels were a visual feast for the fans in the stadium and watching on television.

The best moment of the first half came midway through as the West Londoner’s equalised Bednarek’s opener.

Vitaly Janelt met a cross from Brentford’s right so well that the ball was in the net in a flash.

The technique was first-class and got the reward it deserved. What a strike!

