Arsenal director holds transfer talks with agent of elite young forward

Arsenal are reportedly working on a summer transfer deal for Lille striker Jonathan David, with club technical director Edu already holding talks over the move.

The Canada international has shown huge potential during his time in Ligue 1, having previously also caught the eye of several top teams around Europe while he was at Gent.

It now looks like Arsenal are serious about bringing David to the Emirates Stadium, but it looks like a move may have to wait until the summer.

See below for details as it’s claimed Arsenal chief Edu has spoken to the agent of Lille front-man David, but with nothing concrete yet emerging from those discussions…

It may be that the 21-year-old is being kept in mind by Arsenal as an alternative to Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is another top target for the Gunners.

There has been growing speculation about AFC targeting Vlahovic this January, but another update this afternoon suggests the Serbia international may already have agreed terms with another club.

David has scored 29 goals in 75 games in all competitions since joining Lille, and he looks like a player who is only going to get better and better, so he’d be more than a decent alternative to Vlahovic.