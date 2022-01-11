Video: Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho involved in major row in Nigeria camp

All does not look well in the Nigeria camp at this winter’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Watch the bizarre video below as a major row breaks out between a few players, with Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho one of the main names involved.

It’s hard to tell how serious this argument is, as there are points when it looks like getting very heated, whereas other points make it seem fairly light hearted and tongue-in-cheek.

Watch the clip below that is doing the rounds on social media (which in itself doesn’t seem like ideal preparation for Nigeria) and decide for yourselves…

Look what is going on in the Nigerian camp ????? #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/x8KIVZBL7L — AD? (@98Toks) January 9, 2022

It will be interesting to see if any players come out and respond to this, and Leicester fans will surely want to know what seems to have wound their player up so much.