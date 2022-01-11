If you’re going to open your account, then doing so with a stunning finish is the way to go about it.

Both Nigeria and Egypt had been going toe to toe in an absorbing African Cup of Nations tie before Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring with an absolute beauty.

The Super Eagles broke down the left side and worked the ball into the area.

Despite being tightly marked, Iheanacho took one touch to control the ball, swivelled and then smashed the ball into the top corner.

What a finish ? Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho gives the super eagles of Nigeria the lead against Egypt ? pic.twitter.com/N6h6sycCW0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 11, 2022

Kelechi Iheanacho opens the scoring for Nigeria with a sharp volley ?? ? (? @ESbeINSPORTS) pic.twitter.com/fyeuJeRKdH — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 11, 2022

Pictures from BBC Sport and CBS Sports Golazo