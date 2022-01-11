Video: Leicester star Kelechi Iheanacho fires Nigeria into the lead against Egypt with stunning finish

If you’re going to open your account, then doing so with a stunning finish is the way to go about it.

Both Nigeria and Egypt had been going toe to toe in an absorbing African Cup of Nations tie before Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring with an absolute beauty.

The Super Eagles broke down the left side and worked the ball into the area.

Despite being tightly marked, Iheanacho took one touch to control the ball, swivelled and then smashed the ball into the top corner.

