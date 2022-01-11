The 2021/22 Premier League season has quite been a disaster for Manchester United, but nor could anyone connected with the club genuinely say it’s been a success either.

With over half of the campaign gone already, the Red Devils find themselves squarely in the ‘must do better’ category.

Notwithstanding the belief that the dressing room isn’t the best place to be at the moment, there’s one mistake above all others that United need to admit, rid themselves of and then move on.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yes, he scores goals. Important ones too. What else does he actually provide for the team though?

Does he run until he can’t run any more? No. Is his associative play at an elite level? No.

Just like at Juventus, there was clearly a marketing angle to take advantage of, but like it or not, Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t at the level he once was and he is hindering the growth of the current United side.

Lest we forget just how long Jadon Sancho was coveted for, and yet the former Borussia Dortmund star can barely get a look in at Old Trafford.

Regardless of any costs involved, Ronaldo just isn’t right for a young team that has a willingness to press as its modus operandi.

Does Ralf Rangnick really want to spend the rest of his time as manager of the side not being able to explore other options and formations because the Portuguese always has to be shoehorned in somehow?

That doesn’t speak of a club looking to the future, but one who is lodged firmly in the past.