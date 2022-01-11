How Ralf Rangnick modified his approach for Manchester United’s win over Aston Villa

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly made some changes to the way he approached the Aston Villa game last night.

The Red Devils recovered from their recent home defeat to Wolves, bouncing back with a 1-0 victory over Villa to send them through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It wasn’t the most convincing display you’ll ever see from Man Utd, but it was an improvement in terms of how Rangnick’s players put together attacks.

According to The Athletic, this is partly to do with Rangnick spending more time focusing on attacking tactics with his coaches and each player in his line up at Old Trafford yesterday evening.

The report also details how Rangnick changed back to a 4-2-3-1 system that was more similar to the way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been playing, rather than the 4-2-2-2 used since the German tactician came in.

It’ll be interesting to see if this can spark a more long-term improvement from United, or if this was just a bit of a one-off from Rangnick’s side.

It’s fair to say the former RB Leipzig boss hasn’t been hugely convincing for MUFC so far, and even if this was a bit of an improvement, there is clearly still work to do.

