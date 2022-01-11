Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly put PSG on alert for a potential transfer after becoming unhappy at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has shone since returning to the Red Devils for a second spell in the summer, but the team in general have had a hugely disappointing season.

Could this mean Ronaldo’s second stint with Man Utd ends up being a short one? According to Le 10 Sport, PSG could be weighing up a move for the 36-year-old amid doubts over Kylian Mbappe’s future.

Their report comes following an initial claim by the Sun that Ronaldo is unsettled and has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes.

It seems that Ronaldo is struggling under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and is generally “very concerned” about the state of the club, who are undoubtedly a long way from being the force they were in his first spell when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge.

It would be exciting to see Ronaldo and Lionel Messi linking up at the Parc des Princes, though it would also be a shame to lose such a world class player from the Premier League.

Ronaldo is still one of the finest forwards in world football, scoring 14 goals in 21 games for MUFC so far this season.

It would be a big loss for the club if he ended up moving on so quickly, and it could mean the board really live to regret hiring Rangnick to take temporary charge of the team.