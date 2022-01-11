As Liverpool strikers go, Mo Salah is up there with the very, very best.

Depending on the era that supporters grew up in, there’s likely to be a few dissenting voices that place him at the pinnacle. That No.1 slot still appears reserved for Ian Rush, at least for the time being.

There’s little doubt that the Egyptian King has played the fullest part in the Reds’ renaissance over the past few seasons.

Never shirking his responsibilities, he’s been at the sharp end in every game, big or small. Simply put, he always shows up.

Though isn’t that the minimum expectation for any elite professional player?

It’s astonishing that in this day and age, players being paid hundreds of thousands of pounds a week, clearly believe that anything less then 100 percent effort is acceptable.

That can’t be levelled at Salah of course, though there is a ceiling at which any player must realise a club cannot and must not go beyond.

According to an interview that the player gave to GQ, he wants to stay and isn’t ‘asking for crazy stuff.’

Yet the same interview also says there are reports circulating that he wants double his current salary, which would, in effect, make him the highest paid player at the club.

Salary Sport put his current weekly earnings at £225,000. To believe that he should get anywhere close to double that figure is preposterous.

No wonder it appears that Fenway Sports Group are dragging their heels, particularly given Salah’s age and with his best years likely behind him.

If he really wants to stay at Anfield, then lining his pockets to such an extent shouldn’t be the first thought in his or his representatives minds.